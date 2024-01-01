rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4072807
Rich woman in non official costume illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own edition of Chinese Costumes (1932).
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Rich woman in non official costume illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own edition of Chinese Costumes (1932).

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4072807

View CC0 License

Rich woman in non official costume illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own edition of Chinese Costumes (1932).

More