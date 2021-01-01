https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4072961Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextLaptop and mobile screen mockup, digital device with abstract wallpaper psdMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 4072961View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 237.83 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Laptop and mobile screen mockup, digital device with abstract wallpaper psdMore