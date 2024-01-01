https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073017Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMt. Baker Skiing on the top of mountain, WA, Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest Historic Photo. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4073017View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGLarge 2631 x 1860 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMt. Baker Skiing on the top of mountain, WA, Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest Historic Photo. Original public domain image from FlickrMore