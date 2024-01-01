https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073041Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRafting on the Clackamas River, Mt Hood National Forest. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4073041View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2048 x 1365 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRafting on the Clackamas River, Mt Hood National Forest. Original public domain image from FlickrMore