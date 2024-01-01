rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073208
Woman Leading Pack String in Hells Canyon Wilderness, Wallowa Whitman National ForestWoman leading Horse Packing String in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Woman Leading Pack String in Hells Canyon Wilderness, Wallowa Whitman National Forest
Woman leading Horse Packing String in the Hells Canyon Wilderness on the Wallowa Whitman National Forest in North Eastern Oregon. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4073208

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Woman Leading Pack String in Hells Canyon Wilderness, Wallowa Whitman National Forest
Woman leading Horse Packing String in the Hells Canyon Wilderness on the Wallowa Whitman National Forest in North Eastern Oregon. Original public domain image from Flickr

More