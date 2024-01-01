rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073377
Anglers showing off their over the limit catch. Original public domain image from Flickr
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Anglers showing off their over the limit catch. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4073377

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Anglers showing off their over the limit catch. Original public domain image from Flickr

More