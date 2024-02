Colville NF Davis Lake June 2020 by Sharleen Puckett 13

Davis Lake Campground on the Colville National Forest is a small rustic campground that provides beautiful lake views from each of the 4 campsites. Boating is noncombustible motors only and the cutthroat trout fishing is fantastic! Forest Service photo by Sharleen Puckett. Original public domain image from Flickr