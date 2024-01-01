13 Mile Trail June 2020 robin by Sharleen Puckett

Thirteen Mile Trail is one of the first to open early in the year. Located about 13 miles south of Republic, WA, the trail includes ponderosa pine stands on the lower end that pass through fields of lupine flowers in the spring. Bear, moose, cougars and eagles all live in this area. Be aware and prepared. The easiest stretch is from Hall Creek Rd to Highway 21. Expect mud, gravel and sharp rocks on the trail. The higher parts of this trail were burned by the White Mountain Fire. Original public domain image from Flickr