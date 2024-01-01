Recreation on the "Wild and Scenic" north Umpqua River

Steamboat Inn, pictured here on July 20, 2018. The inn, built in 1957 has operated on the Umpqua National Forest (North Umpqua Ranger District) for more than 60 years, and is the successor to the North Umpqua Lodge, which operated from 1934-1952. Prior to that, the site was home to a fishing camp established by Maj. Jordan Mott in 1929, and also used by angler Zeke Allen. The Steamboat Inn's historical ties to fly fishing and wild steelhead runs on the North Umpqua river are apparent in the historical photos and fishing equipment on display, the decor, and the inn's extensive library of books on fly fishing, many by authors known who have fished on the river. USDA Forest Service photo by Catherine Caruso (Pacific Northwest Region, Office of Communications and Community Engagement staff). Original public domain image from Flickr