Mt Ellinor and goats by Joel Nowack.

Mountain goats are not native to the Olympic Peninsula, and captured goats were relocated to augment low populations In the Washington North Cascades where they are native.



The relocation effort, begun in 2018, has so far removed 115 goats from the Olympic National Park. The 2019 summer effort will also include capturing animals on the Olympic National Forest including Mt Ellinor area. Original public domain image from Flickr