Literacy Ambassador, Aisyah and Her Mother. Aisyah helping her mother collect eggs at the chicken farm where her mother works. During break times, Aisyah often teaches her mother to read. Photo by USAID Indonesia. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4076748

Editorial use only

More