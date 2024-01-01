David Deschaine exits Paris Ice cave after a resource monitoring trip.

This is a popular cave that contains snow and ice year-round. As a hydrologist and watershed program lead for the Salmon, Challis, David works with a team that identifies cave resources (paleontological, geological, cultural, biological, and hydrologic) and strives to understand how the karst groundwater systems are connected. Located on the Bear River Range Cache National Forest in Idaho. Forest Service photo by Deanna Stever. Forest Service photo by Deanna Stever. Original public domain image from Flickr