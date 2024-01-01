https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076780Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFemale students in class. Berkiprah dalam Penelitian Kelas Dunia Photo: USAID SHERA. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4076780View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4032 x 3024 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFemale students in class. Berkiprah dalam Penelitian Kelas Dunia Photo: USAID SHERA. Original public domain image from FlickrMore