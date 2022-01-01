https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076848Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFalling star png sticker, simple line art collage element for digital planner, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 4076848View personal and business license PNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3000 x 3000 pxSVG | 4.11 KBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Falling star png sticker, simple line art collage element for digital planner, transparent backgroundMore