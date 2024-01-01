https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4077354Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChinese lady in official robe illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own edition of Chinese Costumes (1932). MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 4077354View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7223 x 9030 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7223 x 9030 px | 300 dpi | 373.24 MBFree DownloadChinese lady in official robe illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own edition of Chinese Costumes (1932). More