https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4078317Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic new year, phone template vector, mobile wallpaper design, purple skyMorePremiumID : 4078317View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 65.73 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 65.73 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 65.73 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 65.73 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Great Vibes by TypeSETitDownload Great Vibes fontAesthetic new year, phone template vector, mobile wallpaper design, purple skyMore