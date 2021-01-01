https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4078339Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextNew year template psd, aesthetic surreal sky, social media post designMorePremiumID : 4078339View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.2 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.2 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontNew year template psd, aesthetic surreal sky, social media post designMore