https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4081041Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextVintage wedding invitation card template, floral aesthetic beige design psdMorePremiumID : 4081041View personal and business license PSDPortrait Card 3071 x 4271 px | 300 dpi | 177.89 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontIM Fell DW Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell DW Pica fontDownload AllVintage wedding invitation card template, floral aesthetic beige design psdMore