https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4082647Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextQing dynasty Chinese costume stickers, traditional design psd setMorePremiumID : 4082647View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 107.72 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Qing dynasty Chinese costume stickers, traditional design psd setMore