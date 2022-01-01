https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4083474Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWedding social media story template, aesthetic digital invitation card, floral design psdMorePremiumID : 4083474View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 24.99 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 24.99 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontWedding social media story template, aesthetic digital invitation card, floral design psdMore