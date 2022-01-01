https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4083484Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWedding social media story template, aesthetic digital invitation card, floral design psdMorePremiumID : 4083484View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.03 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.03 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Goudy Bookletter 1911 by Barry SchwartzDownload Goudy Bookletter 1911 fontEB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontDownload AllWedding social media story template, aesthetic digital invitation card, floral design psdMore