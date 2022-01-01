rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4083491
Wedding social media story template, aesthetic digital invitation card, floral design vector
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Wedding social media story template, aesthetic digital invitation card, floral design vector

More
Premium
ID : 
4083491

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Goudy Bookletter 1911 by Barry SchwartzEB Garamond by Georg Duffner
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Wedding social media story template, aesthetic digital invitation card, floral design vector

More