https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4084494Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLove social media post template, goddess figure with flowers psdMorePremiumID : 4084494View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 14.82 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 14.82 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontLove social media post template, goddess figure with flowers psdMore