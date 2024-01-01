rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4087483
Vintage floral motifs, variations 15 from our own Variations Quatre-Vingt-Six Motifs D&eacute;coratifs En Vingt Planches…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage floral motifs, variations 15 from our own Variations Quatre-Vingt-Six Motifs Décoratifs En Vingt Planches (1928) by Édouard Bénédictus. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4087483

View CC0 License

Vintage floral motifs, variations 15 from our own Variations Quatre-Vingt-Six Motifs Décoratifs En Vingt Planches (1928) by Édouard Bénédictus. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More