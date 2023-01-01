https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4092685Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextPostage stamps mockup, realistic stationery psdMorePremiumID : 4092685View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3543 x 2362 px | 300 dpi | 129.28 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3543 x 2362 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Postage stamps mockup, realistic stationery psdMore