https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4093327Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLatina woman with a white tote bag, standing by the staircaseMorePremiumID : 4093327View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6451 x 4301 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6451 x 4301 px | 300 dpi | 158.79 MBLatina woman with a white tote bag, standing by the staircaseMore