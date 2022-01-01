https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4094020Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPremium design logo template, abstract badge psdMorePremiumID : 4094020View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 51.93 MBSocial Media PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 51.93 MBFacebook Post PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 51.93 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontPremium design logo template, abstract badge psdMore