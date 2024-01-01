https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4100071Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEaster lily cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 4100071View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8000 x 10000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8000 x 10000 px | 300 dpi | 457.79 MBFree DownloadEaster lily cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). More