https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/411833Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCover of A history of the earth and animated nature (1820) by Oliver Goldsmith (1730-1774). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 723 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2109 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3536 x 5867 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3536 x 5867 px | 300 dpi | 118.73 MBFree DownloadCover of A history of the earth and animated nature (1820) by Oliver Goldsmith (1730-1774). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition. More