https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/411866Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed Orang-Outang, Diana Monkey, Guereza Monket, Veried Monkey, Collared White-Eyelid Monkey, and Green Monkey. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of A History of the Earth and Animated Nature (1820) by Oliver Goldsmith (1730-1774).MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 808 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2355 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6500 x 4374 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 808 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6500 x 4374 px | 300 dpi | 162.7 MBFree DownloadRed Orang-Outang, Diana Monkey, Guereza Monket, Veried Monkey, Collared White-Eyelid Monkey, and Green Monkey. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of A History of the Earth and Animated Nature (1820) by Oliver Goldsmith (1730-1774).More