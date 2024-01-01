rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/411871
Grisly Bear, European Brown Bear ,American Black Bear, Polar Bear. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of A History of the Earth and Animated Nature (1820) by Oliver Goldsmith (1730-1774).

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

