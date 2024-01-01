rawpixel
Great Sea Eagle, Golden Eagle, Small Cape Eagle, and Wedge Tailed Eagle. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of A History of the Earth and Animated Nature (1820) by Oliver Goldsmith (1730-1774).

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Great Sea Eagle, Golden Eagle, Small Cape Eagle, and Wedge Tailed Eagle. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of A History of the Earth and Animated Nature (1820) by Oliver Goldsmith (1730-1774).

