https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/411921Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCommon Cod, Haddock, Whiting, Coal Fish, Ling, Holibut, Mackerel, and Smelt or Spirling. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of A History of the Earth and Animated Nature (1820) by Oliver Goldsmith (1730-1774).MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 762 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2221 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6000 x 3808 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6000 x 3808 px | 300 dpi | 130.75 MBFree DownloadCommon Cod, Haddock, Whiting, Coal Fish, Ling, Holibut, Mackerel, and Smelt or Spirling. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of A History of the Earth and Animated Nature (1820) by Oliver Goldsmith (1730-1774).More