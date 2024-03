Hercules Beetle, Scarabaeus Tityus, Striped Click Beetle, Splendid Ground Beetle, Beautiful Capricorn Beetle, Margined Malachius, Beautiful Burncow Beetle, Downy Weevil, Latreille's Weevil, Coppery Eumolpus, Spotted Lady Bird Beetle, and Noble Golden Beetle. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of A History of the Earth and Animated Nature (1820) by Oliver Goldsmith (1730-1774).

Digitally enhanced from our own original edition.