https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/411956Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCollection of various birds. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of A History of the Earth and Animated Nature (1820) by Oliver Goldsmith (1730-1774).MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 743 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2167 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3714 x 6000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3714 x 6000 px | 300 dpi | 127.53 MBFree DownloadCollection of various birds. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of A History of the Earth and Animated Nature (1820) by Oliver Goldsmith (1730-1774).More