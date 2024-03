Egyptian style calligraphy fonts from Draughtsman's Alphabets by Hermann Esser (1845–1908). Digitally enhanced from our own 5th edition of the publication. More Premium Info View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 5000 x 4674 px | 300 dpi | 141.48 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1122 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 3272 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 4674 px | 300 dpi