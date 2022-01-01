Vintage floral pattern background vector, botanical design, remixed from original artworks by Pierre Joseph Redouté More Premium Royalty Free Vector ID : 4130367 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 51.37 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpi