https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4136980Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic quote iPhone wallpaper template, beige butterfly background psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4136980View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.28 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.28 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.28 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.28 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontAesthetic quote iPhone wallpaper template, beige butterfly background psdMore