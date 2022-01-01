https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4138273Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLion butterfly instagram story template, editable vintage surreal hybrid animal collage scrapbook artwork with quote psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4138273View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 25.78 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 25.78 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 25.78 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 25.78 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontYrsa by RosettaDownload Yrsa fontDownload AllLion butterfly instagram story template, editable vintage surreal hybrid animal collage scrapbook artwork with quote psdMore