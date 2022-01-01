https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4138590Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStar png frame, sparkling gold border sticker, festive design on transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 4138590View LicensePNGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 1080 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3000 x 3000 pxCompatible with :Star png frame, sparkling gold border sticker, festive design on transparent backgroundMore