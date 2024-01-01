rawpixel
Parrot of Carolina (Psitticus Caroliniensis) from The Natural History of Carolina, Florida, and the Bahama Islands (1754) by Mark Catesby (1683-1749). Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

