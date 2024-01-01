rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/414455
Wampum Snake (Anguis) from The Natural History of Carolina, Florida, and the Bahama Islands (1754) by Mark Catesby (1683…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wampum Snake (Anguis) from The Natural History of Carolina, Florida, and the Bahama Islands (1754) by Mark Catesby (1683-1749). Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Wampum Snake (Anguis) from The Natural History of Carolina, Florida, and the Bahama Islands (1754) by Mark Catesby (1683-1749). Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More