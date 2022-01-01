rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4150056
Branding logo template, aesthetic business identity design with Greek drawing vector
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Branding logo template, aesthetic business identity design with Greek drawing vector

More
Free
Royalty Free Vector Template
ID : 
4150056

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

EB Garamond by Georg Duffner
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Branding logo template, aesthetic business identity design with Greek drawing vector

More