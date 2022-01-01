https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4150171Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextGreek statue feminine logo template, aesthetic fashion business design psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4150171View LicensePSDInstagram Post PSD 3000 x 2999 px | 300 dpi | 52.78 MBSocial Media PSD 3000 x 2999 px | 300 dpi | 52.78 MBFacebook Post PSD 3000 x 2999 px | 300 dpi | 52.78 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Linden Hill by Barry SchwartzDownload Linden Hill fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllGreek statue feminine logo template, aesthetic fashion business design psdMore