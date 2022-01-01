https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4150208Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic poster template, pastel green design, line art Greek statue drawing psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4150208View LicensePSDPortrait Card PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 139.91 MBA3 PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 139.91 MBFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllAesthetic poster template, pastel green design, line art Greek statue drawing psdMore