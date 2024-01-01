https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/418590Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextATK Solar Array Deployment Test at NASA Plum Brook Station Space Power Facility. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1435 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3129 x 2245 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1435 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3129 x 2245 px | 300 dpi | 40.22 MBFree DownloadATK Solar Array Deployment Test at NASA Plum Brook Station Space Power Facility. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More