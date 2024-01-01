rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/418605
Small, blocky shapes of towns, fields, and pastures surround the graceful swirls and whorls of the Mississippi River.…
Small, blocky shapes of towns, fields, and pastures surround the graceful swirls and whorls of the Mississippi River. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

