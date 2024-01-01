rawpixel
The Soyuz TMA-09M spacecraft departs from the International Space Station Zvezda Service Module and heads toward a landing near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Nov. 11, 2013 (Kazakh time). Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

