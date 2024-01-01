rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/418632
Kennedy Space Center in Florida participate in a training exercise at the Shuttle Landing Facility. Original from NASA .…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Kennedy Space Center in Florida participate in a training exercise at the Shuttle Landing Facility. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Kennedy Space Center in Florida participate in a training exercise at the Shuttle Landing Facility. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More