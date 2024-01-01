https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/418636Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBacklit wisps along the Horsehead Nebula's upper ridge are being illuminated by Sigma Orionis. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1148 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2704 x 2826 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2704 x 2826 px | 300 dpi | 43.76 MBFree DownloadBacklit wisps along the Horsehead Nebula's upper ridge are being illuminated by Sigma Orionis. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More